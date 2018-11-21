English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Says Services Tripped up by Server Problem
Facebook said users had trouble accessing the social network and its other applications such as Instagram for a chunk of the day due to a server software problem.
Facebook Says Services Tripped up by Server Problem (photo for representation)
Loading...
It was the second instance in the past two weeks in which technical issues appeared to affect access to Facebook. "Earlier today, a server configuration caused intermittent problems across all apps globally, creating a degraded experience for users," a Facebook spokesperson told AFP. "The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100 percent for everyone, and we're sorry for any inconvenience."
The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating that outages affected most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe and Asia. Outages seemed to stretch from the early morning into the afternoon in California, where the leading social network has its headquarters. The hashtag #FacebookDown trended on Twitter.
Tweeted banter included jokes about people actually getting work done, meeting one another in real life, or flocking to Twitter while not being able to get to Facebook. Facebook, which operates the Instagram photo-sharing platform and the WhatsApp and Messenger applications, has been under pressure in recent weeks over its handling of misinformation campaigns, and its hiring of a consultancy that sought to do damage control for the company.
Facebook has more than 2.2 billion active users worldwide.
The independent monitoring site Downdetector showed a map indicating that outages affected most parts of the world, especially in North America, Europe and Asia. Outages seemed to stretch from the early morning into the afternoon in California, where the leading social network has its headquarters. The hashtag #FacebookDown trended on Twitter.
Tweeted banter included jokes about people actually getting work done, meeting one another in real life, or flocking to Twitter while not being able to get to Facebook. Facebook, which operates the Instagram photo-sharing platform and the WhatsApp and Messenger applications, has been under pressure in recent weeks over its handling of misinformation campaigns, and its hiring of a consultancy that sought to do damage control for the company.
Facebook has more than 2.2 billion active users worldwide.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
- Saif Ali Khan on Taimur Doll: I am Glad People are Benefiting from Him
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...