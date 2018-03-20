English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Shares Sink More Than 6% on Privacy Issues
Facebook shares sank $12.03 in morning trading, putting the stock on pace for its biggest one-day fall since August 2012 and dragging down the rest of the technology sector.
Facebook Shares Sink More Than 6% on Privacy Issues (Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Facebook shares fell more than 6 percent in morning trading as the social media company faced criticism following reports that a data mining company working for the Trump campaign improperly obtained and kept data on tens of millions of users during the 2016 election.
A former employee of Cambridge Analytica said Monday on NBC’s “Today” that the group identified voters who might be swayed and “injected content” that may or may not be true. Facebook said Friday that it had suspended Cambridge while it investigates.
Facebook shares sank $12.03 in morning trading, putting the stock on pace for its biggest one-day fall since August 2012 and dragging down the rest of the technology sector. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, lost almost 3 percent and Microsoft fell almost 2 percent.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
A former employee of Cambridge Analytica said Monday on NBC’s “Today” that the group identified voters who might be swayed and “injected content” that may or may not be true. Facebook said Friday that it had suspended Cambridge while it investigates.
Facebook shares sank $12.03 in morning trading, putting the stock on pace for its biggest one-day fall since August 2012 and dragging down the rest of the technology sector. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, lost almost 3 percent and Microsoft fell almost 2 percent.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Windies Coach Stuart Law Hails Holder After Crunch Win Over Zimbabwe
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street