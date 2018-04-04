English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Shuts Down Russia-based IRA Accounts
The IRA has repeatedly used complex networks of inauthentic accounts to deceive and manipulate people who use Facebook.
Facebook (Image: Reuters)
Facebook has removed several accounts owned by Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA), the group accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.
"We removed 70 Facebook and 65 Instagram accounts -- as well as 138 Facebook Pages -- that were controlled by the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA), Alex Stamos, Chief Security Officer at Facebook, said in a blog post late on Tuesday.
Many of the Pages also ran ads, all of which have been removed. "Of the Pages that had content, the vast majority of them (95 percent) were in Russian -- targeted either at people living in Russia or Russian-speakers around the world including from neighbouring countries like Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine," Stamos said, who is reportedly planning to leave the company by August.
The IRA has repeatedly used complex networks of inauthentic accounts to deceive and manipulate people who use Facebook, including before, during and after the 2016 US presidential elections. "We removed this latest set of Pages and accounts solely because they were controlled by the IRA -- not based on the content," said Stamos.
Also read Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
This included commentary on domestic and international political issues, the promotion of Russian culture and tourism as well as debate on more everyday issues.
The US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation team is investigating into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Facebook is also facing a backlash as a political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica that worked with Donald Trump's election team allegedly harvested 50 million Facebook profiles of US voters to influence their choices at the ballot box. The social network later suspended Cambridge Analytica for violating its policies and commitments.
Cambridge Analytica received user data from a Facebook app years ago that purported to be a psychological research tool, though the firm was not authorised to have that information.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
"We removed 70 Facebook and 65 Instagram accounts -- as well as 138 Facebook Pages -- that were controlled by the Russia-based Internet Research Agency (IRA), Alex Stamos, Chief Security Officer at Facebook, said in a blog post late on Tuesday.
Many of the Pages also ran ads, all of which have been removed. "Of the Pages that had content, the vast majority of them (95 percent) were in Russian -- targeted either at people living in Russia or Russian-speakers around the world including from neighbouring countries like Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine," Stamos said, who is reportedly planning to leave the company by August.
The IRA has repeatedly used complex networks of inauthentic accounts to deceive and manipulate people who use Facebook, including before, during and after the 2016 US presidential elections. "We removed this latest set of Pages and accounts solely because they were controlled by the IRA -- not based on the content," said Stamos.
Also read Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
This included commentary on domestic and international political issues, the promotion of Russian culture and tourism as well as debate on more everyday issues.
The US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation team is investigating into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Facebook is also facing a backlash as a political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica that worked with Donald Trump's election team allegedly harvested 50 million Facebook profiles of US voters to influence their choices at the ballot box. The social network later suspended Cambridge Analytica for violating its policies and commitments.
Cambridge Analytica received user data from a Facebook app years ago that purported to be a psychological research tool, though the firm was not authorised to have that information.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Smith and Bancroft Won't Challenge CA Ban for Ball Tampering
- Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Launched: Price, Specs And All You Need to Know
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win