Facebook Simplifies Group Privacy Settings, Adds Admin Tools for Control and Safety

Facebook recently decided to change its group privacy settings, making it more simplified for its users. Taking a sensible step, the social media platform has announced to remove the confusion from group privacy settings and make it easier for group admins and group members. Until today, Facebook had three options for users to customize their group setting: open, closed or secret settings. While an ‘Open’ group is easier and clear, there was a lot of confusion between ‘closed’ and ‘secret’, as certain groups were closed for content viewing, however, the group could be searched on Facebook.

To do away with this confusion, Facebook is now simplifying group settings by classifying it into two categories: Public and Private. In a blog post, Facebook wrote, “By default, a group that was formerly ‘secret’ will now be ‘private’ and ‘hidden.’ A group that was formerly ‘closed’ will now be ‘private’ and ‘visible.’ Groups that are ‘public’ will remain ‘public’ and ‘visible.’”

Clarifying more on what made Facebook take this step, the social media platform added, “We’re making this change because we’ve heard from people that they want more clarity about the privacy settings for their groups. Having two privacy settings - public and private - will help make it clearer about who can find the group and see the members and posts that are part of it.”

Not just the group settings, but Facebook is also adding new admin control. By having these controls, the group admins will now be able to choose whether or not their group can be found in search and other places. Facebook added in its blog post, “Admins can find the new controls in their Group Settings. Just as it is today, there are restrictions to if and when an admin can change the privacy setting of a group. Group members are always notified when an admin updates the group’s privacy setting.”

