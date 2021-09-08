Facebook Smart Glasses Made In Partnership With Ray-Ban Coming Tomorrow: What We Know

Social media giant Facebook has partnered with sunglasses brand Ray-Ban to create a pair of sunglasses, and it is revealing the pair tomorrow. Facebook and Ray-Ban have announced a launch for September 9, 2021. The teaser does not reveal any details about the product, and only says, “sign up now to get your release notification." The teaser shows a silhouette for a pair of glasses with the date “09.09.2021." Ray-Ban homepage also says that “this is one story you’re going to want to follow."

The announcement coincids several teaser videos from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s virtual and augmented reality head Andrew Bosworth. The posts from Facebook show POV video clips from Bosworth and Zuckerberg, including Bosworth playing golf and shows Zuckerberg paddling a boat. Facebook is calling its glassed a “full augmented reality glasses." Zuckerberg, in July said that the glasses would be Facebook’s next hardware launch. Zuckerberg said that the glasses will have Ray-Ban’s iconic form factor.

The smart glasses are a part of Facebook’s larger vision to build glasses that augment the world visually and aurally. The glasses, however, won’t have the features that are commonly associated with AR glasses like the ability to project images into the environment.

