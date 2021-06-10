Facebook Smartwatch Incoming? Report Hints At Social Media Giant Working on Wearable With 2 Cameras

Social media giant Facebook seems to be stepping out of its comfort zone. The company was recently reported to be working on its first smartwatch, which the company has not confirmed publicly yet. According to a report in The Verge, the Facebook smartwatch will also have two cameras alongside the display. The cameras, according to the report, can be detached from the wrist for taking pictures and videos to be shared across Facebook’s suite of apps. Facebook has plans to launch the smartwatch next summer, according to The Verge. The report says that the Facebook smartwatch will have a camera on the front of the watch display and one on the back of the watch.

According to The Verge, the camera on the front of the watch will exist primarily for video calls and a 1080p auto-focus camera on the back can be used for capturing footage when detached from the stainless steel frame on the wrist. Facebook is also reported to be in touch with other companies to create accessories for attaching the camera hub to things like backpacks, The Verge quoted two people familiar with the project as saying. The idea, according to the report, is to encourage the owners of the watch to use it in ways that smartphone are used now. This comes as part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to build more consumer devices that circumvent Apple and Google.

Facebook is also reportedly working with top wireless carriers in the US to support LTE connectivity in the watch, meaning it won’t need to be paired with a smartphone to work. The watch, according to The Verge report, will come in White, Black, and Gold. I future versions of the device, Facebook is planning for it to serve as a key input device for its planned AR glasses. Facebook also plans to use technology that it acquired from CTRL-labs, a startup that has demonstrated that armbands are capable of controlling a computer via wrist movements.

Facebook aims to debut the smartwatch in summer 2022. The company is already reprtedly working on the second and third generations for the subsequent years and it may be priced around $400 (roughly Rs 29,000).

Facebook has shown interest in building a smartwatch since a few years. A report in The information had earlier said that the company is working on a smartwatch with health and messaging features.

