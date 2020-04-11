TECH

1-MIN READ

Facebook Spent $23.4 Million in 2019 on Zuckerberg's Security and Air Travel

File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

File photo of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg also required $2.95 million for private aircraft costs.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Facebook spent $23.4 million on its CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security and air travel last year -- $3.4 million up from what he received for security and air travel in 2018. According to a CNBC report citing Facebook's financial filing, the social networking giant also spent $2.95 million for Zuckerberg's private air travel.

"The cost includes an additional $10 million required to protect him and his family. For comparison, Facebook spent $9.95 million on private security in 2018 and $7.5 million in 2017," according to the financial filing by Facebook submitted with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. Zuckerberg takes $1 as salary each year but his total compensation was $22.6 million in 2018 -- more than double since 2017 when he made $9.1 million in total compensation.

Facebook's chief operating officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg received a little over $875,000 in base pay, up from $843,000 in 2018. Sandberg took home $902,740 as a bonus, up from $638,000 in 2018, and $19.67 million in stock awards. Sandberg personal security cost $4.37 million in 2019, up from $2.9 million in 2018.

"Because of the high visibility of our company, our compensation, nominating and governance committee has authorized an ‘overall security program' for Mr Zuckerberg to address safety concerns due to specific threats to his safety arising directly as a result of his position as our founder, CEO, Chairman, and controlling stockholder," read the filing.

"Our compensation, nominating and governance committee has also authorized a security program for Ms Sandberg, including certain personal security measures, to address safety concerns resulting from her position as our COO," it added.

