Facebook Starts Literacy Program For Women in UP; Will Expand to More States This Year
Facebook's We Think Digital will be rolled out in Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Bihar this year.
In a bid to provide digital literacy training to 1,00,000 women across seven states, Facebook on Tuesday launched its 'We Think Digital' programme here in partnership with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Cyber Peace Foundation on the occasion of Safer Internet Day. Starting from the state of Uttar Pradesh, the programme will be expanded to other states including, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Bihar through the year.
"We are focusing on trying to create digital leadership amongst women and help them use technology for empowering themselves, enable them to make smart choices and secure from online risks. The training looks at transforming the learning process and bring about systemic change," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a statement. "The Internet has become a driver for change in the current age. These training modules will open doors of equal opportunities for women of Uttar Pradesh and together with Facebook we want to equip and educate people and help make a positive impact," said Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare Minister Jai Pratap Singh.
The programme has been designed with a focus on digital literacy and citizenship, addressing issues around privacy, safety, and misinformation. It was attended by 300 women trainees from across the state and also included workshops by the NCW and Cyber Peace Foundation.
