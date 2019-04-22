Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Facebook Still Hosting Christchurch Shooting Footage: Report

Some of the videos are slices of the original 17-minute clip -- trimmed down to one minute or so -- and are open to be viewed by anyone.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Facebook Still Hosting Christchurch Shooting Footage: Report
Facebook Still Hosting Christchurch Shooting Footage: Report (Representative image)
Despite Facebook's claim that the livestreaming video of the March 15 Christchurch shooting that killed 50 people was removed from its platforms, sections of the raw footage are still available for users to watch, the media reported. According to a report in Motherboard on Friday, certain videos on Facebook and Instagram show sections of the raw attack footage.

"The world's biggest and most well-resourced social media network is still hosting copies of the violent attack video on its own platform as well as Instagram," the report claimed. Some of the videos are slices of the original 17-minute clip -- trimmed down to one minute or so -- and are open to be viewed by anyone. In one instance, instead of removing the video, which shows the terrorist shooting and murdering innocent civilians from a first-person perspective, Facebook has simply marked the clip as potentially containing "violent or graphic content".

One of the clips shows the terrorist walking up to the first mosque he targeted, and opening fire. The video does not show the full attack, and stops at the 01:15 mark. A Facebook spokesperson, however, said "the video did violate our policies and has been removed". The Facebook livestreaming of the New Zealand terror attack sparked global outrage. The video was viewed over 4,000 times before it was removed.

The video was later shared in millions on other social media platforms, including Twitter and YouTube. Facing flak, the social media giant is now exploring restrictions on who can use its "Facebook Live" feature. Earlier this month, New Zealand's privacy commissioner John Edwards labelled Facebook as "morally bankrupt pathological liars" after the social media platform's CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to play down the Facebook livestreaming of Christchurch shooting.
