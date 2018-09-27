English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook 'Stories' Feature Hits 300 Million Users

Facebook is also going to roll out Stories ads in Messenger in the coming weeks.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
Facebook 'Stories' Feature Hits 300 Million Users (Photo: Reuters)
Facebook Stories, a timeline of images that automatically disappears after a day, has hit 300 million users. According to the company, its Stories feature was now open for advertisers globally, CNET reported on Wednesday. "Facebook is also going to roll out Stories ads in Messenger in the coming weeks," the report said.

It has also copied Snapchat's Stories feature and added it to all its apps, including popular photo-sharing platform Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook itself. In June, Instagram Stories hit 400 million users, more than double that of Snapchat's.

Facebook is planning to test the ability to add music to its Stories feature, which is a short user-generated photo and video collections that can be viewed up to two times and disappear after 24 hours. The social network giant "copied" the "Stories" feature from rival Snapchat and added it to all its apps, including popular photo-sharing platform Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook itself.
