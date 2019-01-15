English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Stories Test Helps You Invite Friends to Events
According to a report on Monday, the test will involve a new option to "Share to Your Story" that appears when you visit an event's page on Facebook.
Facebook Stories Test Helps You Invite Friends to Events (photo for representation)
Facebook is testing a new feature to let users share events that they are interesting in attending to, on their "Stories" so that they can coordinate with friends and enjoy events together. According to a TechCrunch report on Monday, the test will involve a new option to "Share to Your Story" that appears when you visit an event's page on Facebook.
"If shared, friends will see a tappable sticker within your Story that includes the event details and lets friends respond that they're also 'interested' right from the Story itself," the report added. Friends also can tap on the sticker in the Story to visit the event page. "There's also a link to the event page built in and a way to start a group chat on Messenger with friends who responded," said The Verge.
The test is currently rolling out to users in the US, Mexico and Brazil. To use the new test feature, go to the Events page, click "Share" below the date and time of the event, then tap "Share to Story". Friends tap "interested" to say they may attend, and you'll be able to see these responses.
