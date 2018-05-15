English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Suspends About 200 Apps That Access Its Users' Data
The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg had promised a thorough investigation and audit into apps that had access to information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014 -- significantly reducing the data apps could access.
Facebook Suspends About 200 Apps That Access Its Users' Data. (Photo: Reuters)
Facebook is auditing each and every app that has access to the data of its over 2 billion users and has already suspended 200 apps which failed to comply with its policies, the social media giant said on Monday. The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg had promised a thorough investigation and audit into apps that had access to information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014 -- significantly reducing the data apps could access. "The investigation process is in full swing, and it has two phases. First, a comprehensive review to identify every app that had access to this amount of Facebook data.
Also Read: Oppo Realme 1 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
"And second, where we have concerns, we will conduct interviews, make requests for information (RFI) -- which ask a series of detailed questions about the app and the data it has access to -- and perform audits that may include on-site inspections," Ime Archibong, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Facebook, said in a blog post. Zuckerberg had made its clear that any app that either refused or failed an audit would be banned from Facebook. Archibong said that large teams of internal and external experts are working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible.
Also Read: Facebook About to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency
"To date, thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended -- pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data," the executive noted. If Facebook finds evidence that these or other apps did misuse data, it will ban them and notify users via Help Centre on its website. "It will show people if they or their friends installed an app that misused data before 2015 -- just as we did for Cambridge Analytica," Archibong said.
Appearing before the US Congress in April, Zuckerberg told lawmakers that his own personal data was part of 87 million Facebook users that was improperly shared with British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. Mired in the massive data breach controversy, Facebook has rolled out biggest-ever shuffle at the senior management level since its inception -- across platforms, including WhatsApp and Messenger.
Also Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
Also Watch
Also Read: Oppo Realme 1 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
"And second, where we have concerns, we will conduct interviews, make requests for information (RFI) -- which ask a series of detailed questions about the app and the data it has access to -- and perform audits that may include on-site inspections," Ime Archibong, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Facebook, said in a blog post. Zuckerberg had made its clear that any app that either refused or failed an audit would be banned from Facebook. Archibong said that large teams of internal and external experts are working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible.
Also Read: Facebook About to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency
"To date, thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended -- pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data," the executive noted. If Facebook finds evidence that these or other apps did misuse data, it will ban them and notify users via Help Centre on its website. "It will show people if they or their friends installed an app that misused data before 2015 -- just as we did for Cambridge Analytica," Archibong said.
Appearing before the US Congress in April, Zuckerberg told lawmakers that his own personal data was part of 87 million Facebook users that was improperly shared with British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. Mired in the massive data breach controversy, Facebook has rolled out biggest-ever shuffle at the senior management level since its inception -- across platforms, including WhatsApp and Messenger.
Also Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL