English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Suspends Canadian Firm AggregateIQ Over Data Scandal
"In light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received FB user data, we have added them to the list of entities we have suspended from our platform while we investigate," Facebook said in a statement.
Facebook Suspends Canadian Firm AggregateIQ Over Data Scandal (Reuters)
Facebook said on Friday that it had suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform after reports that the data firm may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users. Facebook is under intense pressure after the data of millions of its users ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who once worked at Cambridge Analytica, has said that it worked with Canadian company AggregateIQ. "In light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received FB user data, we have added them to the list of entities we have suspended from our platform while we investigate," Facebook said in a statement. "Our internal review continues, and we will cooperate fully with any investigations by regulatory authorities." Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) is a government and military contractor that is the parent of Cambridge Analytica.
Also Read: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers Monday
Wylie has said that AggregateIQ received payment from a pro-Brexit campaign group before the 2016 referendum when Britain voted to quit the European Union. The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Thursday that the agency, along with its counterpart in British Columbia, would jointly investigate Facebook and AggregateIQ over the ongoing data scandal. British Columbia's privacy commissioner was separately investigating AggregateIQ over whether the Victoria-based company had broken provincial personal privacy rules for its role in the Brexit campaign.
Also Read: Now, Check if Your Facebook Data Was Compromised in The Cambridge Analytica Scam
Facebook Canada said on Wednesday that more than 600,000 Canadians had their data "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica. AggregateIQ was not immediately available for a comment. Cambridge Analytica tweeted on Wednesday, "When Facebook contacted us to let us know the data had been improperly obtained, we immediately deleted the raw data from our file server, and began the process of searching for and removing any of its derivatives in our system."
Also Read: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus to Launch in Red to Fight AIDS
Facebook said on Wednesday that the personal information of up to 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million. Facebook first acknowledged last month that personal information about millions of users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica. London-based Cambridge Analytica, which has counted U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign among its clients, said on Wednesday on Twitter that it had received no more than 30 million records from a researcher it hired to collect data about people on Facebook.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers Monday
Wylie has said that AggregateIQ received payment from a pro-Brexit campaign group before the 2016 referendum when Britain voted to quit the European Union. The Canadian federal agency charged with protecting privacy rights of individuals said on Thursday that the agency, along with its counterpart in British Columbia, would jointly investigate Facebook and AggregateIQ over the ongoing data scandal. British Columbia's privacy commissioner was separately investigating AggregateIQ over whether the Victoria-based company had broken provincial personal privacy rules for its role in the Brexit campaign.
Also Read: Now, Check if Your Facebook Data Was Compromised in The Cambridge Analytica Scam
Facebook Canada said on Wednesday that more than 600,000 Canadians had their data "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica. AggregateIQ was not immediately available for a comment. Cambridge Analytica tweeted on Wednesday, "When Facebook contacted us to let us know the data had been improperly obtained, we immediately deleted the raw data from our file server, and began the process of searching for and removing any of its derivatives in our system."
Also Read: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus to Launch in Red to Fight AIDS
Facebook said on Wednesday that the personal information of up to 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million. Facebook first acknowledged last month that personal information about millions of users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica. London-based Cambridge Analytica, which has counted U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign among its clients, said on Wednesday on Twitter that it had received no more than 30 million records from a researcher it hired to collect data about people on Facebook.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|35
|28
|28
|91
|2
|England
|21
|22
|15
|58
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|6
|4
|14
|8
|South Africa
|4
|3
|5
|12
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Kawasaki Ninja 400 vs KTM RC 390 Spec Comparison: Features, Price & More
- IPL 2018: Yusuf Congratulates Brother Irfan on New Role; Promises Something Special
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- Winking 'Forbidden' in Islam, Says Fresh Plea in SC Against Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Song
- OnePlus 6 Will Come in Three Colours With iPhone X-like Notch And More