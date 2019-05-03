English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook, T-Hub Announce Second Edition of 'Innovation Accelerator' for Indian AI Startups
The first edition chose nine startups in India that were empowering real life difficulties, while this edition will focus on artificial intelligence.
Facebook, in partnership with the global startup catalyst T-Hub, on Friday announced to open applications for the second edition of the 'India Innovation Accelerator' programme.
In the first edition, T-Hub and Facebook selected a cohort of nine start-ups from 20 shortlisted applications for the three-month programme. These start-ups offered solutions with the potential to solve real-world problems in industries such as health tech, industrial manufacturing, human resources, education and corporate learning, among others. The India Innovation Accelerator will now focus on identifying and empowering most innovative startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions.
"With the second edition of the India Innovation Accelerator programme, we want to help build the ecosystem for AI in India and support startups with the resources and opportunities," said Satyajeet Singh, Head of Platform Partnerships, Facebook India and South Asia. The programme will support a cohort of AI startups in the domains of empowerment of women and girls, agriculture, healthcare, education, climate change and resilient cities, etc.
"We are excited to partner again with Facebook and work with some of the best startups in India in AI for social good space," said Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub.
