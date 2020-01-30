Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests

Facebook India has said that it has taken down the social media profile of the gunman who opened fire at students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi, earlier today. The social network has confirmed that the gunman’s profile had been used to post and share content which violated Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy guidelines. The gunman had used his Facebook profile to livestream himself shooting at student protestors. A student was injured in the firing, before the gunman was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

“There is no place on Facebook for those who commit this kind of violence. We have removed the gunman’s Facebook account and are removing any content that praises, supports or represents the gunman or the shooting as soon as we identify it,” said a Facebook India spokesperson in a statement shared with News18. Earlier today, the gunman had started shooting at the students of Jamia university, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It is also reported that the gunman had identified himself to journalists present at the scene, before the shooting started.

There have been protests across the country after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed late last year. According to the CAA, refugees from certain neighboring countries will be given the citizenship of India if they are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. There is concern about the non-inclusion of Muslims, who may be fleeing percussion in any of these countries.

Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy includes content that can be linked with terrorist activity, organized hate, mass murder (including attempts) or multiple murder, human trafficking and organized violence or criminal activity. The wider description of individuals and organizations labeled as dangerous includes anyone who engages in, advocates or lends substantial support to purposive and planned acts of violence; causes or attempts to cause death, injury or serious harm to civilians, or any other person not taking direct part in the hostilities in a situation of armed conflict, and/or significant damage to property linked to death, serious injury or serious harm to civilians, with the intent to coerce, intimidate and/or influence a civilian population, government or international organization; or in order to achieve a political, religious or ideological aim.

After learning from the Delhi Police’s preliminary investigation that the shooter in today's incident outside Jamia University is a minor, Network18 has decided not to carry his photograph or name as per the law. We will continue to report on the police investigation and keep our audiences informed about the latest developments. We thank you for your patronage. — Editor

