Facebook Takes Steps to Prevent Removed Pages From Duplicating Content
The changes, aimed at further cracking down on content including hate speech, graphic violence and harassment and bullying, will take effect in the next few weeks, the social networking giant said.
Facebook will make changes to better prevent users who have had their organization's pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity, it said on Wednesday.
The Menlo Park, California-based company said managers of pages will see a new tab from Thursday informing them of Facebook removing content that violates its community standards policies.
