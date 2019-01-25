English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Facebook Takes Steps to Prevent Removed Pages From Duplicating Content

The changes, aimed at further cracking down on content including hate speech, graphic violence and harassment and bullying, will take effect in the next few weeks, the social networking giant said.

Reuters

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Facebook Takes Steps to Prevent Removed Pages From Duplicating Content (photo for representation)
Facebook will make changes to better prevent users who have had their organization's pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity, it said on Wednesday.

The changes, aimed at further cracking down on content including hate speech, graphic violence and harassment and bullying, will take effect in the next few weeks, the social networking giant said.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said managers of pages will see a new tab from Thursday informing them of Facebook removing content that violates its community standards policies.

