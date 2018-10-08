English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Testing Voice Commands in Messenger
A Facebook Messenger spokesperson confirmed that Facebook is internally testing the voice command feature.
Facebook Testing Voice Commands in Messenger (Representative image)
Loading...
Facebook is testing voice commands for chat and calls in its Messenger platform. According to a report in TechCrunch on Friday, the feature could soon let you use voice to dictate and send messages, initiate voice calls and create reminders. A Facebook Messenger spokesperson confirmed that Facebook is internally testing the voice command feature.
"We often experiment with new experiences on Messenger with employees. We have nothing more to share at this time," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. Voice control could make Messenger simpler to use hands-free. Facebook Messenger was previously spotted testing speech transcription as part of the Aloha voice assistant believed to be part of Facebook's upcoming Portal video chat screen device.
"Facebook Messenger is eager to differentiate itself from SMS, Snapchat, Android Messages and other texting platforms," said the report. Messenger has over 1.3 billion monthly active users. Its "Stories" feature now has over 300 million daily active users.
"We often experiment with new experiences on Messenger with employees. We have nothing more to share at this time," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. Voice control could make Messenger simpler to use hands-free. Facebook Messenger was previously spotted testing speech transcription as part of the Aloha voice assistant believed to be part of Facebook's upcoming Portal video chat screen device.
"Facebook Messenger is eager to differentiate itself from SMS, Snapchat, Android Messages and other texting platforms," said the report. Messenger has over 1.3 billion monthly active users. Its "Stories" feature now has over 300 million daily active users.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...