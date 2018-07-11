English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Facebook Tests Augmented Reality Ads on News Feed in US

The ads will let users virtually interact with different products - from trying on Michael Kors sunglasses and accessories to visualizing furniture in a room.

Reuters

Updated:July 11, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook Tests Augmented Reality Ads on News Feed in US
Facebook Tests Augmented Reality Ads on News Feed in US (photo for representation)
Facebook said on Tuesday it is testing augmented reality advertisements on its News Feed ahead of the holiday shopping season in the United States. The ads will let users virtually interact with different products - from trying on Michael Kors sunglasses and accessories to visualizing furniture in a room.

Also Read: Moto E5 Plus vs Oppo Realme 1 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Spec Comparison

Facebook said Sephora, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and some other brands will start testing the new ad concept later this summer. The company has already tested AR ads on its Messenger app and said that brands including Asus and Nike saw higher engagement from users who viewed those ads.

Also Read: YouTube Rolling Out 'Incognito Mode' For More Users

Facebook also said it is expanding the shopping feature on Instagram stories globally in time for the holidays, through which users can buy products from retailers via the photo-sharing app.

The social network said it will also launch video creation kits, which will make it easier for advertisers to create mobile-first video ads. "We see video as being the best medium for discovering new products," Facebook executive Ty Ahmad-Taylor said.

Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery