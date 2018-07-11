English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Tests Augmented Reality Ads on News Feed in US
The ads will let users virtually interact with different products - from trying on Michael Kors sunglasses and accessories to visualizing furniture in a room.
Facebook Tests Augmented Reality Ads on News Feed in US (photo for representation)
Facebook said on Tuesday it is testing augmented reality advertisements on its News Feed ahead of the holiday shopping season in the United States. The ads will let users virtually interact with different products - from trying on Michael Kors sunglasses and accessories to visualizing furniture in a room.
Also Read: Moto E5 Plus vs Oppo Realme 1 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Spec Comparison
Facebook said Sephora, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and some other brands will start testing the new ad concept later this summer. The company has already tested AR ads on its Messenger app and said that brands including Asus and Nike saw higher engagement from users who viewed those ads.
Also Read: YouTube Rolling Out 'Incognito Mode' For More Users
Facebook also said it is expanding the shopping feature on Instagram stories globally in time for the holidays, through which users can buy products from retailers via the photo-sharing app.
The social network said it will also launch video creation kits, which will make it easier for advertisers to create mobile-first video ads. "We see video as being the best medium for discovering new products," Facebook executive Ty Ahmad-Taylor said.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
Also Read: Moto E5 Plus vs Oppo Realme 1 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Spec Comparison
Facebook said Sephora, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and some other brands will start testing the new ad concept later this summer. The company has already tested AR ads on its Messenger app and said that brands including Asus and Nike saw higher engagement from users who viewed those ads.
Also Read: YouTube Rolling Out 'Incognito Mode' For More Users
Facebook also said it is expanding the shopping feature on Instagram stories globally in time for the holidays, through which users can buy products from retailers via the photo-sharing app.
The social network said it will also launch video creation kits, which will make it easier for advertisers to create mobile-first video ads. "We see video as being the best medium for discovering new products," Facebook executive Ty Ahmad-Taylor said.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tata H5X SUV (Harrier) Official Name to be Revealed Today, Teased on Twitter
- Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed