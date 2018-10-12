English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook To Add 250-Person Chat in Groups
"Facebook Groups" gives the 1.4 billion active users of the app a platform to collectively plan events, arrange in-person meetings, or have deeper discussions with their close ones or people of similar interests.
Facebook To Add 250-Person Chat in Groups
Loading...
Social networking giant Facebook is rolling out the ability for members of Facebook Groups to launch group chats that, up to 250 members could join, the media reported. "Facebook Groups" gives the 1.4 billion active users of the app a platform to collectively plan events, arrange in-person meetings, or have deeper discussions with their close ones or people of similar interests.
"Instead of immediately alerting you of every message in every thread, you'll first get a Facebook Groups notification inviting you to each new group chat you have to voluntarily join to receive further notifications," TechCrunch reported on Thursday. This update that Facebook is planning on gradually rolling out, would also facilitate audio and video calls accommodating up to 50 members at once.
Users would have an option to browse through active chat threads, launch a new one, turn off notifications for message reactions or Messenger games and opt-in to be notified only if they have been "@mentioned" in the thread. Group admins would have the authority to always shut down a group chat or limit their creation to only other admins, the report added.
Previously, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform allowed only up to 150 people on a Group chat at once.
"Instead of immediately alerting you of every message in every thread, you'll first get a Facebook Groups notification inviting you to each new group chat you have to voluntarily join to receive further notifications," TechCrunch reported on Thursday. This update that Facebook is planning on gradually rolling out, would also facilitate audio and video calls accommodating up to 50 members at once.
Users would have an option to browse through active chat threads, launch a new one, turn off notifications for message reactions or Messenger games and opt-in to be notified only if they have been "@mentioned" in the thread. Group admins would have the authority to always shut down a group chat or limit their creation to only other admins, the report added.
Previously, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform allowed only up to 150 people on a Group chat at once.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...