English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook to Apologise For Banning Christian Evangelist in US
Facebook said the post went against their "community standards on hate speech."
Facebook to Apologise For Banning Christian Evangelist in US (Image for representation)
After being accused of censoring free speech, Facebook is apologising for banning a Christian evangelist in the US from posting on the social network for a day last week, a media report said. Calling the decision to ban Franklin Graham for a 2016 post, Facebook has restored the post, The Charlotte Observer reported on Saturday. Graham said he was banned for a post about North Carolina's House Bill 2, also known as the bathroom bill.
Facebook said the post went against their "community standards on hate speech." In his 2016 post, Graham targeted singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen for canceling a North Carolina concert because of House Bill 2. "He says the NC law #HB2 to prevent men from being able to use women's restrooms and locker rooms is going 'backwards instead of forwards,'" Graham said in his 2016 post, referring to Springsteen.
"Well, to be honest, we need to go back! Back to God. Back to respecting and honouring His commands." A Facebook spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer, that the social network will apologise in a note to the administrator of Graham's Facebook page. A member of Facebook's content review team had mistakenly decided the post violated Facebook's policy that bans "dehumanising language" and excluding people based on sexual orientation, race and other factors, according to the spokesperson.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Graham accused the social network of "trying to define truth" and "censoring free speech".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Facebook said the post went against their "community standards on hate speech." In his 2016 post, Graham targeted singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen for canceling a North Carolina concert because of House Bill 2. "He says the NC law #HB2 to prevent men from being able to use women's restrooms and locker rooms is going 'backwards instead of forwards,'" Graham said in his 2016 post, referring to Springsteen.
"Well, to be honest, we need to go back! Back to God. Back to respecting and honouring His commands." A Facebook spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer, that the social network will apologise in a note to the administrator of Graham's Facebook page. A member of Facebook's content review team had mistakenly decided the post violated Facebook's policy that bans "dehumanising language" and excluding people based on sexual orientation, race and other factors, according to the spokesperson.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Graham accused the social network of "trying to define truth" and "censoring free speech".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results