News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Tech
1-MIN READ

Facebook To Buy Customer Service Startup Kustomer

Facebook To Buy Customer Service Startup Kustomer

Facebook Inc said on Monday it would buy customer service startup Kustomer, as the world's largest social network forays further into ecommerce.

Facebook Inc said on Monday it would buy customer service startup Kustomer, as the world’s largest social network forays further into e-commerce.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported about the acquisition, said the transaction valued Kustomer at $1 billion.

Kustomer allows businesses to aggregate customer conversations from various channels into a single-screen, and also to automate some of the responses to buyers. The firm already offers its services on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

Earlier this year, Facebook launched Shops, a service that allows businesses to display and sell products across its platforms.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...