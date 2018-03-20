English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook To Launch Oculus Go VR Headset At F8 In May: Report
Oculus VR headset is based on the same software as Samsung's Gear VR headset which means that it will be out of the box offer access to thousands of VR games and 360-degree video experiences.
Facebook To Launch Oculus Go VR Headset At F8 In May: Report (Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Facebook is mulling to launch its Oculus Go stand-alone Virtual Reality (VR) headset at its F8 developer conference in May. "Facebook is looking to officially launch its Oculus Go stand-alone VR headset at its F8 developer conference on May 1. The company first announced the device, which will sell for $199 and up, in October 2017," Variety reported late on Saturday.
Oculus VR headset is based on the same software as Samsung's Gear VR headset which means that it will be out of the box offer access to thousands of VR games and 360-degree video experiences, including apps from Netflix, HBO and Hulu.
"Unlike the Gear VR, it integrates a display and all of its computing power directly into the headset, doing away with the need to use a phone or PC for VR," the report added. The $199 variant of the device could come with a 32 GB of onboard storage, with Facebook selling a 64 GB version for a higher price.
Unlike the company's pricier Oculus Rift headset, Oculus Go does not use any positional tracking technology. Oculus is also working on a headset code-named "Santa Cruz" which is a stand-alone prototype with tracking.
