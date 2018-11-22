English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook to Now Track Your Time Spent on Its Platform
"Your Time on Facebook" tool will allow users to set a daily limit of app usage and receive a reminder to stop after that many minutes each day.
Facebook to Now Track Your Time Spent on Its Platform (photo for representation)
Loading...
Just days after photo-messaging app Instagram rolled out the feature to track users' time spent on the app, Facebook has now released "Your Time on Facebook" tool that counts how many minutes people spend on the app. The feature is designed to help users manage social networking by maintaining time spent per day on Facebook on a particular device for the past week and on an average, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.
"Your Time on Facebook" tool will allow users to set a daily limit of app usage and receive a reminder to stop after that many minutes each day. The tool also comes with shortcuts to notification, news feed and friend request settings. "You can access it by going to Facebook's 'More' tab, choose the 'Settings and Privacy' option and set 'Your Time on Facebook'," the report added.
Last week, Facebook-owned Instagram released its own "Your Activity" feature to track how much time users spent on the app. The feature gives users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively. A similar feature called "Screen Time" has been introduced by Apple on its iOS, and with Google also releasing a "Digital Wellness" dashboard with Android 9.0, tech companies are thinking more about helping users better manage their time using apps, the report added.
"Your Time on Facebook" tool will allow users to set a daily limit of app usage and receive a reminder to stop after that many minutes each day. The tool also comes with shortcuts to notification, news feed and friend request settings. "You can access it by going to Facebook's 'More' tab, choose the 'Settings and Privacy' option and set 'Your Time on Facebook'," the report added.
Last week, Facebook-owned Instagram released its own "Your Activity" feature to track how much time users spent on the app. The feature gives users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively. A similar feature called "Screen Time" has been introduced by Apple on its iOS, and with Google also releasing a "Digital Wellness" dashboard with Android 9.0, tech companies are thinking more about helping users better manage their time using apps, the report added.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IFFI 2018: All-Male Jury Left Red-faced After Asked About Absence of Women on Panel
- Kanpur Wale Khuranas: Meet the Cast of Sunil Grover’s New Comedy Show
- Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta’s Badhaai Ho Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- MS Dhoni Shows Off Kabaddi Skills in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...