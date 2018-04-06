English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook to Offer 'Clearer' Terms on Privacy, Data Use
Facebook has unveiled several measures aimed at improving privacy and transparency, but chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said it may take several years to address all the issues raised in the scandal.
Facebook to Offer 'Clearer' Terms on Privacy, Data Use (photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)
Facebook said it is updating its terms on privacy and data sharing to give users a clearer picture of how the social network handles personal information. The move by Facebook follows a firestorm over the hijacking of personal information on tens of millions of users by a political consulting firm which sparked a raft of investigations worldwide. "We're not asking for new rights to collect, use or share your data on Facebook," said a statement by Facebook chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer. "We're also not changing any of the privacy choices you've made in the past." Facebook is under intense pressure to fix the problems which led to the harvesting of some 50 million user profiles by Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm working on Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Also Read: Twitter: One Million Accounts Suspended For 'Terrorism Promotion'
The company has already unveiled several measures aimed at improving privacy and transparency, but chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said it may take several years to address all the issues raised in the scandal. Egan and Beringer said that with the new terms of service, "we explain how we use data and why it's needed to customize the posts and ads you see, as well as the groups, friends and pages we suggest." They wrote that "we will never sell your information to anyone" and impose "strict restrictions on how our partners can use and disclose data."
(Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The statement said the new terms will offer better information on how Facebook advertising operates as well. "You have control over the ads you see, and we don't share your information with advertisers," the statement said. "Our data policy explains more about how we decide which ads to show you." Egan and Beringer said Facebook will go further in explaining how it gathers information from phones and other devices.
Also Read: Facebook Shares Rise 4.2% as Mark Zuckerberg Soothes Investors
"People have asked to see all the information we collect from the devices they use and whether we respect the settings on your mobile device (the short answer: we do)," they wrote. Users may offer feedback on the new policy for seven days before Facebook finalizes the new rules and asks its members to accept them.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Twitter: One Million Accounts Suspended For 'Terrorism Promotion'
The company has already unveiled several measures aimed at improving privacy and transparency, but chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said it may take several years to address all the issues raised in the scandal. Egan and Beringer said that with the new terms of service, "we explain how we use data and why it's needed to customize the posts and ads you see, as well as the groups, friends and pages we suggest." They wrote that "we will never sell your information to anyone" and impose "strict restrictions on how our partners can use and disclose data."
(Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The statement said the new terms will offer better information on how Facebook advertising operates as well. "You have control over the ads you see, and we don't share your information with advertisers," the statement said. "Our data policy explains more about how we decide which ads to show you." Egan and Beringer said Facebook will go further in explaining how it gathers information from phones and other devices.
Also Read: Facebook Shares Rise 4.2% as Mark Zuckerberg Soothes Investors
"People have asked to see all the information we collect from the devices they use and whether we respect the settings on your mobile device (the short answer: we do)," they wrote. Users may offer feedback on the new policy for seven days before Facebook finalizes the new rules and asks its members to accept them.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|2
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- IPL 2018: Five Things Responsible for the Success of League
- WhatsApp Update: Now You Can ‘Lock’ Voice Recordings on Android App
- Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation