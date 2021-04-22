tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Tech»Facebook Tweaks Ad Tools to Comply with Apple's Upcoming Privacy Changes
1-MIN READ

Facebook Tweaks Ad Tools to Comply with Apple's Upcoming Privacy Changes

Representative image of a user on Facebook, in front of the app's logo.

Representative image of a user on Facebook, in front of the app's logo.

Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with the social media giant backing small developers most affected by the policy.

Highlights

Facebook said on Wednesday it is making changes to its advertising tools to comply with an upcoming privacy update by Apple, limiting the effectiveness of data collection features used by advertisers. The world’s biggest social media company has been at loggerheads with Apple’s ‘App Tracking Transparency’ feature, expected to kick in with the latest iPhone software update next week, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

Apple says it defends data privacy rights, but faces criticism from Facebook, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook Responds to Facebook’s Criticism of Apple’s New Privacy Feature, iOS 14.5 to Rollout Soon

Facebook said on Wednesday the changes on its advertisement tools would limit the ways in which target audiences can be selected and how the success of an advertisement campaign is measured. The company said it is investing in privacy-enhancing technologies to minimise the amount of data collected from users.

RELATED NEWS

Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with the social media giant backing small developers most affected by the policy.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 22, 2021, 12:25 IST