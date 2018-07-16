English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Unable to Curb Sharing of Pirated Movies
Facebook had in past announced "Rights Manager" technology to detect and remove video clips shared by people who do not have rights to the video.
(Representative image)
Several Facebook groups are sharing pirated Hollywood movies to hundreds of thousands of users and the social media giant's automated software are unable to stop copyright infringements, the media reported. According to the Business Insider, these Facebook groups make no attempt to conceal catalogues brimming with the latest blockbusters like "Ant Man and the Wasp" and "A Quiet Place."
Also read: OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
"These groups, some of which are years old, exist despite Facebook's army of human content moderators and automated software meant to detect copyright-infringing content, raising questions about the effectiveness of Facebook's content-policing systems," the report said on Sunday.
Some of the group's titles are "Full HD English Movie" which has more than 134,000 members and "Free full movies 2018" that has 171,000 members. A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying that "it wasn't the company's responsibility to take down such content unless asked to by the content's rights holders". In its battle against pirated content, Facebook last year acquired a US-based startup Source3 to help it weed out pirated videos and other content that users share without permission.
"We're excited to work with the Source3 team and learn from the expertise they've built in intellectual property, trademarks and copyright. As always, we are focused on ensuring we serve our partners well," a Facebook spokesperson said at the time of the acquisition.
Facebook has been struggling to crack down on pirated content for a long time. The company had in past announced "Rights Manager" technology to detect and remove video clips shared by people who do not have rights to the video. According to the recent Facebook transparency report, it took down 2.8 million pieces of content based on approximately 370,000 user copyright reports in the second half of 2017.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Also Watch
Also read: OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
"These groups, some of which are years old, exist despite Facebook's army of human content moderators and automated software meant to detect copyright-infringing content, raising questions about the effectiveness of Facebook's content-policing systems," the report said on Sunday.
Some of the group's titles are "Full HD English Movie" which has more than 134,000 members and "Free full movies 2018" that has 171,000 members. A Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying that "it wasn't the company's responsibility to take down such content unless asked to by the content's rights holders". In its battle against pirated content, Facebook last year acquired a US-based startup Source3 to help it weed out pirated videos and other content that users share without permission.
"We're excited to work with the Source3 team and learn from the expertise they've built in intellectual property, trademarks and copyright. As always, we are focused on ensuring we serve our partners well," a Facebook spokesperson said at the time of the acquisition.
Facebook has been struggling to crack down on pirated content for a long time. The company had in past announced "Rights Manager" technology to detect and remove video clips shared by people who do not have rights to the video. According to the recent Facebook transparency report, it took down 2.8 million pieces of content based on approximately 370,000 user copyright reports in the second half of 2017.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Anushka-Virat's Recent Photo Will Definitely Drive Away Your Monday Blues; Check Inside
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Young Player Award