Facebook Unveils E.gg App That Lets Users Create Personalised Webpages to Showcase Their Work

Facebook's research and development division, the New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has launched a new app namely, E.gg that allows users to create zine-like webpages to showcase their work online. Facebook explains that the platform was inspired by the raw and "exploratory spirit" of the early internet and users here can curate images, gifs, shapes and text onto freeform canvases to express themselves - similar to how users create webpages on Tumblr. The app is currently available on iOS devices in the US, and the company is yet to share its global availability details. The social media giant adds that the custom webpages will have a unique URL that can be shared with others, even those who don't have the E.gg app.

In a blog post, the Facebook NPE teams further highlight that app is available to download via Apple App Store in the US. Unlike Facebook's regular social networking platform where users can create profiles and pages, E.gg can add custom backgrounds and personalised texts and the company notes that during its beta testing, users created fan pages, guides, tributes, profiles, collages, recipes and more. The app also lets users discover other zine-like webpages through the "bits" section. Additionally, users can add others' work to their webpage with attributions.

The E.gg platform can be particularly attractive among a young audience who like to showcase their work online with custom designs. Although, several platforms let users create zine webpages that are essentially online newsletters or magazine-like portfolios, the simplicity of the tool could be a key factor here.

With https://t.co/q199YLQgMH, you can create zine-like, free form pages from your phone ✨ pic.twitter.com/fQZ2nEmSQO — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) November 18, 2020

The NPE team adds that the app is subject to change prior to its global launch. In the past, Facebook's research division had launched TikTok-inspired apps like Collab and Lasso that are only available in select regions. In April this year, NPE had also unveiled the "Kit" (Keep in Touch) app for Apple Watch. The app, as the name suggests, is essentially a simplified version of Facebook's Messenger app for Apple Watch, meant for "close friends and family."