English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Unveils Oculus Quest, Its New Virtual-Reality Headset
Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, will be priced at $399, according to the company.
Facebook unveils Quest, its new virtual-reality headset
Loading...
Facebook Inc unveiled its new wireless virtual reality headset at a conference on Wednesday and said it plans to start shipping it in spring next year. Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, will be priced at $399, according to the company. The company also plans to launch more than 50 games for the new headset.
Facebook has invested heavily in VR hardware in hopes the technology, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view of faraway or imaginary spaces, will move from a niche interest to a widely used platform for gaming, communication and business applications.
The social media giant, which bought Oculus in 2014 for $3 billion, had released the Oculus Go VR headset earlier in May, and had priced it at $199.
Facebook has invested heavily in VR hardware in hopes the technology, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view of faraway or imaginary spaces, will move from a niche interest to a widely used platform for gaming, communication and business applications.
The social media giant, which bought Oculus in 2014 for $3 billion, had released the Oculus Go VR headset earlier in May, and had priced it at $199.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nana Patekar Denies Tanushree Dutta Allegations, Considers Taking Legal Action
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gets 4-Star Global NCAP Safety Crash Test Rating, Equals Tata Nexon - Video
- Alia Bhatt on Watching Sadak: Was Shocked, How Could Daddy Throw My Mother Out of Window
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Says he Left Because of Disagreements With Mark Zuckerberg
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...