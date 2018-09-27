Facebook Unveils Oculus Quest, Its New Virtual-Reality Headset

Facebook Inc unveiled its new wireless virtual reality headset at a conference on Wednesday and said it plans to start shipping it in spring next year. Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, will be priced at $399, according to the company. The company also plans to launch more than 50 games for the new headset.Facebook has invested heavily in VR hardware in hopes the technology, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view of faraway or imaginary spaces, will move from a niche interest to a widely used platform for gaming, communication and business applications.The social media giant, which bought Oculus in 2014 for $3 billion, had released the Oculus Go VR headset earlier in May, and had priced it at $199.