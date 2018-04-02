English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Users' Data Still Out in The Wild: Report
"The data, which dates from 2014, was used by Cambridge Analytica to target specific messages at residents who would be most susceptible to them," the report said.
Facebook users' data still out in the wild: Report (Image: Reuters)
Despite British consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica's claim that it has deleted data of over 50 million Facebook users, portions of the data is still out in the wild, the media reported. According to a report in UK's Channel 4 News, the cache of campaign data from a Cambridge Analytica source details 136,000 individuals in the US state of Colorado, "along with each person's personality and psychological profile".
"The data, which dates from 2014, was used by Cambridge Analytica to target specific messages at residents who would be most susceptible to them," the report said. Cambridge Analytica had earlier claimed that it has erased the data from the public domain. The company received the user data from a Facebook app years ago that purported to be a psychological research tool, however, the firm was not authorised to have that information.
Cambridge Analytica has been accused of influencing the result of the United Kingdom's 2016 Brexit referendum and of the 2016 American presidential election that brought Donald Trump to the White House. In a recent appearance before British Parliament, ex-Cambridge programmer Christopher Wylie shocked delegates by stating that he had no doubt that his former employer had manipulated the Brexit referendum and the 2016 US presidential election and broken the law.
Also Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
"The data, which dates from 2014, was used by Cambridge Analytica to target specific messages at residents who would be most susceptible to them," the report said. Cambridge Analytica had earlier claimed that it has erased the data from the public domain. The company received the user data from a Facebook app years ago that purported to be a psychological research tool, however, the firm was not authorised to have that information.
Cambridge Analytica has been accused of influencing the result of the United Kingdom's 2016 Brexit referendum and of the 2016 American presidential election that brought Donald Trump to the White House. In a recent appearance before British Parliament, ex-Cambridge programmer Christopher Wylie shocked delegates by stating that he had no doubt that his former employer had manipulated the Brexit referendum and the 2016 US presidential election and broken the law.
Also Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How Google, OnePlus and Uber Pranked Consumers on April Fool's Day
- Ball Tampering Incident is Wake Up Call for Everyone: Kallis
- Amitabh Bachchan Says That Film Has Lost Its Charm
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Struggle With Depression
- Virat Kohli Hits Slam-bang Mode as He Gets Ready for IPL 2018