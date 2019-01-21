English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Users to Now Petition Elected Officials For Change
According to a report in TechCrunch late Sunday, "Community Actions" will be a petition feature in Facebook's News Feed and reach users in the US on Tuesday and other markets later.
Facebook Users to Now Petition Elected Officials For Change (photo for representation)
Loading...
Facebook is set to launch a petitions feature called "Community Actions" that will let users request change from their local and national elected officials and government agencies. According to a report in TechCrunch late Sunday, "Community Actions" will be a petition feature in Facebook's News Feed and reach users in the US on Tuesday and other markets later.
"Users can add a title, description, and image to their 'Community Action', and tag relevant government agencies and officials who'll be notified," the report added. Supporters for any given petition will be able to discuss the topic with fellow supporters, creating events and fundraisers. However, the "Community Actions" feature could also provide "vocal interest groups a bully pulpit from which to pressure politicians and bureaucrats with their fringe agendas".
According to a Facebook spokesperson, "Community Action" is another way for people to advocate for changes in their communities and partner with elected officials and government agencies on solutions. Since bad actors can misuse such features, Facebook will use "a combination of user flagging, proactive algorithmic detection, and human enforcers," to safeguard the "Community Action" feature from falling into wrong hands.
"There are some limits already: users can't tag President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence," said another report in The Verge.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Users can add a title, description, and image to their 'Community Action', and tag relevant government agencies and officials who'll be notified," the report added. Supporters for any given petition will be able to discuss the topic with fellow supporters, creating events and fundraisers. However, the "Community Actions" feature could also provide "vocal interest groups a bully pulpit from which to pressure politicians and bureaucrats with their fringe agendas".
According to a Facebook spokesperson, "Community Action" is another way for people to advocate for changes in their communities and partner with elected officials and government agencies on solutions. Since bad actors can misuse such features, Facebook will use "a combination of user flagging, proactive algorithmic detection, and human enforcers," to safeguard the "Community Action" feature from falling into wrong hands.
"There are some limits already: users can't tag President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence," said another report in The Verge.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
- If Kangana Continues to Threaten Us, We Won't Let Her Walk Freely in Maharashtra: Karni Sena
- I'll Need to Understand What Went Wrong, But I'm not Afraid to Take Risks: Aanand L Rai on Zero
- Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results