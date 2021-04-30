Facebook Vaccine Finder Tool Incoming; $10 Million Grant Will Help With Oxygen And Hospital Equipment

Facebook has announced details of how they will pitch in to help with emergency response and relief measures as India continues to struggle with a deadly COVID-19 wave. There is confirmation that Facebook have a $10 million grant for India, something that Mark Zuckerberg had announced in a post a few days ago. Facebook will also be partnering with NGOs in India and also have the Vaccine Finder tool update for the app which will begin rolling out this week for users in India. This announcement from Facebook comes as big tech companies are helping India at a time when the COVID wave has led to a spike in daily infections and deaths as well as shortage of medical supplies and oxygen.

Facebook says that the Vaccine Finder tool will be rolled out for users in India this week and shall be available on the Facebook app on Android phones and the Apple iPhone. This will be available in 17 Indian languages, and Facebook has partnered with the Government of India for this tool. This will help users identify and locate vaccine centers near their location along with additional information such as hours of operation. The data will be provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Facebook says that the tool will also show walk-in options (specifically for 46 years and above), a link to register on the Co-Win website and to schedule your vaccination appointment. You will be able to access the tool in the COVID-19 Information Center.

The social network is also partnering with many NGOs on ground in India to help with medical supplies, more than 5000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving medical equipment including ventilators and BiPAP machines. Facebook is working with United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to utilize these funds. These NGOs and UN agencies are also being helped with ad credits and insights which might help them reach a larger demographcic of users on the social media platform with COVID-19 vaccine and other important preventive health information. Facebook also says that the COVID-19 Information Center and in Feed will also have information on how to seek emergency care and how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home, and this will be provided by UNICEF India.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here