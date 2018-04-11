English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Facebook Wants to Prevent Election Intervention in India, Other Countries: CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg said he wants to ensure the protection of the integrity of elections, mentioning that he knows the importance of the upcoming polls.

News18 Tech

Updated:April 11, 2018, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook Wants to Prevent Election Intervention in India, Other Countries: CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Wants to Ensure Protection of Integrity of Elections: CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Image: AP)
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his congressional hearing today said he wants to ensure the protection of the integrity of elections, mentioning that he knows the importance of the upcoming polls in countries, including India, Hungary and Brazil. Zuckerberg faced a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees. He noted that there are several important elections in 2018 in countries like India, Hungary and Brazil and his company wants to ensure the protection of integrity in these elections.

Also Read: Zuckerberg Opens Senate Hearing With an Apology

The investigation is based on the accusations placed on the social media firm for misusing the data collected from its users in order to influence the 2016 US presidential elections. The missing link between the data collected by Facebook and the ad-based campaign specifically targeting the US citizens at the time of US presidential elections has been found to be Cambridge Analytica, a British data analytics firm. The data was harvested by an application developed by a British academic, Aleksandr Kogan which was downloaded by around 270,000 people. The application gathered their data and data about their friends due to the dismal privacy policies of the social media platform at the time, and then Kogan passed the data to Cambridge Analytica, according to both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

Facing the heat from the US Senate for the role of Facebook in the recently surfaced Cambridge Analytica data breach, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was bombarded with questions from 44 senators inquiring into the workings and policies of Facebook. One such question that surprisingly found Zuckerberg dumbfounded was if the social media website collected its users' data even when the users logged out of Facebook.

(Inputs from PTI)

Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design


 


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You