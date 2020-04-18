TECH

1-MIN READ

Facebook Wants You to Show that You 'Care' with New Emoji Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The care reaction is set to be launched globally on the main Facebook app and Messenger and will be placed alongside the Like button.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
In these COVID-19 times, Facebook on Friday announced to expand its like reactions on users' posts with a "care" emoji button. The care reaction is set to be launched globally on the main Facebook app and Messenger next week and will be placed alongside the Like button.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time," Facebook announced via tweet.

"We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis," it added. A different care reaction will come to Facebook Messenger in the form of a beating heart.

"We know this is an uncertain time, and we wanted people to be able to show their support in ways that let their friends and family know they are thinking of them," said Facebook. The social networking giant on Thursday announced it will inform users who have liked, reacted or commented on fake information on COVID-19 on its platform.

