English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Wearable Device Helps 'Feel' Words on Your Arm
People were able to learn 100 words with 90 percent accuracy after 100 minutes of training, and some learned 500 words after another 100 minutes, MIT Technology Review reported.
Facebook Wearable Device Helps 'Feel' Words on Your Arm (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Facebook researchers have created a wearable device that taught people to feel words on their arms, causing vibrations in patterns that match up with certain sounds. People were able to learn 100 words with 90 percent accuracy after 100 minutes of training, and some learned 500 words after another 100 minutes, MIT Technology Review reported on Wednesday. The research could lead to devices that will help people "read" incoming smartphone messages by feeling them on their arms.
Also Read: Facebook Adds Privacy Settings to Comply With European Rules
The prototype of a cast-like wearable device is filled with actuators that, when triggered, cause vibrations on the arm. During the study, researchers were able to teach people to feel four different phonemes -- the individual sounds that makeup words in a language -- in three minutes. "Over more than an hour and a half of training, study participants were able to learn to recognise 100 words," said Ali Israr, the technical lead for the project.
Also Read: Google Promises to Take Action on Apps That Violates Their Policies
The project takes cues from Braille and Tadoma (a communication method for people who are both deaf and blind). The idea could lead to a smartwatch that delivers specific messages via vibrations, helping people with hearing and vision impairments get information more easily. This is how this device works. The prototype is connected to a computer that lets the wearer select different phonemes and sample words, which can then be felt as vibrations on the arm.
Different sounds are represented by sensations from different actuators on the top and bottom of the arm. Currently, it's limited to just four to 10 words per minute. The researchers are trying to speed up how quickly the device can transmit words to the arm. Facebook researchers will present their work later this month at the annual CHI conference on human-computer interaction in Montreal, Canada.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Adds Privacy Settings to Comply With European Rules
The prototype of a cast-like wearable device is filled with actuators that, when triggered, cause vibrations on the arm. During the study, researchers were able to teach people to feel four different phonemes -- the individual sounds that makeup words in a language -- in three minutes. "Over more than an hour and a half of training, study participants were able to learn to recognise 100 words," said Ali Israr, the technical lead for the project.
Also Read: Google Promises to Take Action on Apps That Violates Their Policies
The project takes cues from Braille and Tadoma (a communication method for people who are both deaf and blind). The idea could lead to a smartwatch that delivers specific messages via vibrations, helping people with hearing and vision impairments get information more easily. This is how this device works. The prototype is connected to a computer that lets the wearer select different phonemes and sample words, which can then be felt as vibrations on the arm.
Different sounds are represented by sensations from different actuators on the top and bottom of the arm. Currently, it's limited to just four to 10 words per minute. The researchers are trying to speed up how quickly the device can transmit words to the arm. Facebook researchers will present their work later this month at the annual CHI conference on human-computer interaction in Montreal, Canada.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Exclusive | Manika Batra Targets Asian Games Glory After Winning Four Medals at CWG 2018
- Badumbaaa: Big B, Rishi Kapoor Turn Singers To Take You On A Jolly Ride In 102 Not Out First Song
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Sonam Kapoor's Chic Looks will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style; See Pics