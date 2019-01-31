English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Won
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Facebook-WhatsApp Integration Not Before 2020: Mark Zuckerberg
In an earnings call after announcing Facebook's fourth-quarter results late Wednesday, Zuckerberg said they were early in thinking through the integration plan.
Facebook-WhatsApp Integration Not Before 2020: Mark Zuckerberg
Amid the global outrage over Facebook's plans to integrate chats among Whatsapp, Messenger and Instagram, the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said this is going to be a long-term project. In an earnings call after announcing Facebook's fourth quarter results late Wednesday, Zuckerberg said they were early in thinking through the integration plan.
"There's a lot more that we need to figure out before we finalize the plans. This is going to be a long-term project that I think will probably be to whatever extent we end up doing it in - a 2020 thing or beyond," said the Facebook CEO. He said more than the commercial benefits of the chat integration between the apps, he was concerned about data encryption.
"The first reason that I'm excited about this is moving more to end-to-end encryption by default in more of our products. People really like this in WhatsApp. I think it's the direction that we should be going in with more things in the future," he told analysts. "There are also a number of cases that we see where people tell us that they want to be able to message across the different services," Zuckerberg noted.
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Monday warned Facebook over its planned integration of chat services -- WhatsApp, Messenger and photo-sharing app Instagram -- asking the social media giant to provide it with an "urgent briefing" on the proposals. "The Irish DPC will be very closely scrutinizing Facebook's plans as they develop, particularly insofar as they involve the sharing and merging of personal data between different Facebook companies," DPC said in a statement.
According to Zuckerberg, the idea is to let people utilise the apps to enhance the experience. "Hundreds of millions of people are using Marketplace on Facebook now, and a lot of people are using that in countries where WhatsApp is the primary messaging app that they use. "We need to make it so that people can communicate across the different networks and graphs that they have or be able to do that integration better in order to facilitate more transactions and connections there," said Zuckerberg.
He said he believes very strongly in trying to decentralize and put power in individual's hands. "One of the ways that we're talking about decentralization is through end-to-end encryption in messaging," he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"There's a lot more that we need to figure out before we finalize the plans. This is going to be a long-term project that I think will probably be to whatever extent we end up doing it in - a 2020 thing or beyond," said the Facebook CEO. He said more than the commercial benefits of the chat integration between the apps, he was concerned about data encryption.
"The first reason that I'm excited about this is moving more to end-to-end encryption by default in more of our products. People really like this in WhatsApp. I think it's the direction that we should be going in with more things in the future," he told analysts. "There are also a number of cases that we see where people tell us that they want to be able to message across the different services," Zuckerberg noted.
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) on Monday warned Facebook over its planned integration of chat services -- WhatsApp, Messenger and photo-sharing app Instagram -- asking the social media giant to provide it with an "urgent briefing" on the proposals. "The Irish DPC will be very closely scrutinizing Facebook's plans as they develop, particularly insofar as they involve the sharing and merging of personal data between different Facebook companies," DPC said in a statement.
According to Zuckerberg, the idea is to let people utilise the apps to enhance the experience. "Hundreds of millions of people are using Marketplace on Facebook now, and a lot of people are using that in countries where WhatsApp is the primary messaging app that they use. "We need to make it so that people can communicate across the different networks and graphs that they have or be able to do that integration better in order to facilitate more transactions and connections there," said Zuckerberg.
He said he believes very strongly in trying to decentralize and put power in individual's hands. "One of the ways that we're talking about decentralization is through end-to-end encryption in messaging," he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Bank on Prajnesh, CSC Grass Courts to Upset Italy in Davis Cup
- Liverpool Held in Title Blow, Chelsea Humiliated
- Priyanka Chopra: It Shocks Me How Nick Has Not Been Corrupted and is So Family-Driven
- Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results