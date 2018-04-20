Facebook Will Allow 'Premieres' to Launch as 'Live' Videos For Real-Time Buzz: Report

Facebook is reportedly testing out a feature that would allow pre-recorded videos to get the same buzz as the current LIVE footage. Imagine logging onto Facebook to see a premiere of the latest Star Wars movie trailer, experiencing it at exactly the same time as your friends, sharing your thoughts and calling them out on theirs. And with any luck, spoiler alerts would be contained in one place. Could be exciting? Well, apparently those are Facebook's thoughts exactly.The potential new Facebook feature, which seems to be geared towards video creators, publishers and shows, will allow for video “Premieres” to be presented in the same way as Live videos are, with real-time comments and reactions, reports Engadget. “Facebook Premieres” could allow users from all over the world to discover a new movie or music video together, creating a more thrilling launch, one that will hopefully bring plenty of those iconic thumbs up. And once the footage finishes, it becomes a normal video-on-demand file on the publisher's page.“We're testing this now with a group of diverse video creators, publishers, and shows,” Facebook's Fidji Simo tells Deadline. “And we'll be rolling this out more broadly soon.” It's not clear who is part of the testing group, however, it seems that there won't be a long wait until Facebook tells more, or even rolls out the feature.Recently, Facebook researchers have created a wearable device that taught people to feel words on their arms, causing vibrations in patterns that match up with certain sounds. People were able to learn 100 words with 90 percent accuracy after 100 minutes of training, and some learned 500 words after another 100 minutes, MIT Technology Review reported on Wednesday. The research could lead to devices that will help people "read" incoming smartphone messages by feeling them on their arms.