English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Will Demote Fake News Instead of Removing it
Facebook has been scrutinized for its role in spreading fake news after evidence emerged that Russia tried to influence US voters using the social network.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Facebook has said that it will not remove fake news from its platform because it does not violate its community standards. Instead, it says posts that it deems to be fake news will be "demoted" in the news feed. The social network is currently running an advertising campaign in Britain that declares "fake news is not our friend". But it said publishers often had "very different points of view" and removing fabricated posts would be "contrary to the basic principles of free speech", the BBC reported on Friday.
Also read: OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
Facebook has been scrutinized for its role in spreading fake news after evidence emerged that Russia tried to influence US voters using the social network. The company on Wednesday held an event in New York where it sought to convince journalists it was tackling the problem.
"We created Facebook to be a place where different people can have a voice," John Hegeman from Facebook said while responding to CNN. "We allow people to post it as a form of expression, but we're not going to show it at the top of News Feed," a Facebook spokeswoman told CNN. The site had done a trial displaying a red warning icon next to articles that fact checkers had identified as false, but later said it found this approach had "entrenched deeply held beliefs".
Watch: Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Also Watch
Also read: OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
Facebook has been scrutinized for its role in spreading fake news after evidence emerged that Russia tried to influence US voters using the social network. The company on Wednesday held an event in New York where it sought to convince journalists it was tackling the problem.
"We created Facebook to be a place where different people can have a voice," John Hegeman from Facebook said while responding to CNN. "We allow people to post it as a form of expression, but we're not going to show it at the top of News Feed," a Facebook spokeswoman told CNN. The site had done a trial displaying a red warning icon next to articles that fact checkers had identified as false, but later said it found this approach had "entrenched deeply held beliefs".
Watch: Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Bonds With Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan As They Enjoy Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England