Facebook Will Let You Transfer Images to Google Photos, But You Must Wait a Bit Longer
Facebook's new photo transfer tool is based on code developed through its participation in the open-source 'Data Transfer Project'.
Image for Representation (Image altered by News18)
Giving more power to its users, Facebook has rolled out a feature that allows the transfer of images directly to Google Photos. The tool is initially being released in Ireland and will be available globally in the first half of 2020. The photo transfer tool the firm is starting to roll out is based on code developed through its participation in the open-source "Data Transfer Project". "Today, we're releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos," Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy, wrote in a post.
According to the social networking giant, if users share data with one service, they should be able to move it to another. That's the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. "We are currently testing this tool, so we will continue refining it based on feedback from people using it as well as from our conversations with stakeholders," Satterfield noted. The "Data Transfer Project" reportedly also includes firms like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, among others. Facebook has said it is starting with Google Photos initially but other services could be included in the future.
