English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Facebook Will Now Pay You to Record Your Voice to Improve its Speech Recognition Tech

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

Facebook will pay its users $5 for their voice recording and aims to improve its AI transcription technology.

Share this:

Facebook has announced it will pay select users who agree to record their voice to improve its speech recognition technology. According to The Verge, the social networking company will pay select users to record snippets of audio through a new programme called "Pronunciations" in its Viewpoints market research app. If you qualify to be part of the programme, you'll be able to record the phrase "Hey Portal," followed by the first name of a friend from your friends" list.

"You'll be able to do this with the names of up to 10 friends, and you have to record each statement twice," the report said. Facebook's announcement comes at a time when several tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have paused their audio transcription programmes after reports emerged that third-party contractors were listening to audio recordings. Amazon now lets users opt-out of audio recording "review."

Although one user will be able to make only $5, this is an interesting approach by Facebook to improve its artificial intelligence-driven transcription skills.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story