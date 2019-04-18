SPONSORED BY
1-min read

Facebook Working on Alexa-Like Voice Assistant: Report

It is not yet clear as to how exactly does Facebook intend to use a voice assistant, but the move is bound to raise more privacy and data collection questions about the company.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
SAN FRANCISCO - In a bid to take on Amazon Alexa or Google Home, Facebook is working on a voice-based assistant for its Portal video chat service and other future projects. According to a report in CNBC on Wednesday, the social network is "unclear how exactly Facebook envisions people using the assistant".

Facebook's AI-enabled Portal video chat service currently uses Amazon's Alexa. "We are working to develop voice and AI assistant technologies that may work across our family of AR/VR products including Portal, Oculus and future products," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Facebook shut down a chat-based assistant called "M" in its messaging app. According to the report, Ira Snyder, a general manager at Facebook Reality Labs, is working on the voice-assistant project. Facebook Portal and Portal+ video chat speakers come with Smart Camera and Smart Sound technology.

Portal offers hands-free voice control. You can start a video call simply by saying 'Hey Portal' and noting who you'd like to call.
