English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Facebook Working on Fix For Bug Showing Old Messages

The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation was first raised by users on Twitter.

IANS

Updated:November 27, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Facebook Working on Fix For Bug Showing Old Messages
Facebook Working on Fix For Bug Showing Old Messages (Image for representation)
With several users complaining about old messages resurfacing on their Facebook Messenger, the social networking giant said it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix, The Verge reported. The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation was first raised by users on Twitter. These messages are popping up as old messages are being treated as new, unread ones, according to Facebook.

"Vote Now! Tech And Auto Awards 2018 is here. Click here to vote for your favourite gadgets and cars"

"Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. "We apologise for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said. The problem is particularly damaging for people who want to forget about some past conversations which could be with a former love interest or a dead person.

This is, however, not the first time something like this has happened by accident. Back in 2015, Facebook notoriously began resurfacing painful memories for people using its "On This Day" callback feature, the report said.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery