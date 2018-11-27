Facebook Working on Fix For Bug Showing Old Messages

With several users complaining about old messages resurfacing on their Facebook Messenger, the social networking giant said it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix, The Verge reported. The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation was first raised by users on Twitter. These messages are popping up as old messages are being treated as new, unread ones, according to Facebook."Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. "We apologise for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said. The problem is particularly damaging for people who want to forget about some past conversations which could be with a former love interest or a dead person.This is, however, not the first time something like this has happened by accident. Back in 2015, Facebook notoriously began resurfacing painful memories for people using its "On This Day" callback feature, the report said.