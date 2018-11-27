English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook Working on Fix For Bug Showing Old Messages
The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation was first raised by users on Twitter.
Facebook Working on Fix For Bug Showing Old Messages (Image for representation)
With several users complaining about old messages resurfacing on their Facebook Messenger, the social networking giant said it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix, The Verge reported. The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation was first raised by users on Twitter. These messages are popping up as old messages are being treated as new, unread ones, according to Facebook.
"Vote Now! Tech And Auto Awards 2018 is here. Click here to vote for your favourite gadgets and cars"
"Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. "We apologise for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said. The problem is particularly damaging for people who want to forget about some past conversations which could be with a former love interest or a dead person.
This is, however, not the first time something like this has happened by accident. Back in 2015, Facebook notoriously began resurfacing painful memories for people using its "On This Day" callback feature, the report said.
"Vote Now! Tech And Auto Awards 2018 is here. Click here to vote for your favourite gadgets and cars"
"Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. "We apologise for the inconvenience," the spokesperson said. The problem is particularly damaging for people who want to forget about some past conversations which could be with a former love interest or a dead person.
This is, however, not the first time something like this has happened by accident. Back in 2015, Facebook notoriously began resurfacing painful memories for people using its "On This Day" callback feature, the report said.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Women vs Women: 'Toxic femininity' is Real, And it's Time to Talk About it
- India vs Australia: Healthy Competition Among Fast Bowlers, Says Ishant Sharma
- Chef José Andrés, Trump Critic and Humanitarian, Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro With AI-Enabled Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India For Rs 69,990
- Are you Suffering from Hair Loss? Follow these Simple Tips to Get Rid of the Problem