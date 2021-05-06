Facebook Workspace, Its Office Communication Tool Posts 40% Growth, Now Has 7mn Paid Subscribers

Social media platform Facebook said on Tuesday that its Workplace tool had reached 7 million paid subscribers, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home, fuelling demand for enterprise connectivity platforms, such as Workplace, Slack (WORK.N) and Microsoft Teams.

Workplace had 5 million paid users in May 2020. Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, versus 115 million in October, Microsoft Corp said last week.

In October, Facebook announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies use Workplace to meet the challenges of remote working.

Workplace Reaches 7 Million Paid Subscribers https://t.co/3xEsAqfUUp— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) May 4, 2021

Workplace, which is developed and run from Facebook’s offices in London, was launched in 2016.

