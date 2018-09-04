English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Did I Make the Cut, Thanos': Twitter Flooded With Jokes as Facebook Conks Off for 90 Minutes
Reports of issues on the downdetector.com website began around 2100 GMT (2:30am), with users particularly affected in North America and Europe.
Representative image
Washington: Facebook users around the world reported the social network was briefly inaccessible on Monday, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.
The outage lasted less than 90 minutes before normal service resumed. Some users had read-only access while others were unable to log in.
"Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services," a Facebook spokesman said.
"We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience."
While some vented on Twitter, others found the funny side of the situation.
I guess I only get on twitter to say if Facebook and instagram are down for anyone else #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/plMMjXKnxg— Caleb Jeffries (@JeffriesCaleb) September 3, 2018
Facebook shareholders right now. 😂 #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/HWBZP3Y41w— iain — #BringBackRobotWars (@IainIsCreative) September 3, 2018
#InstagramDown #FacebookDown— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) September 3, 2018
Facebook and Instagram are down.
Twitter - pic.twitter.com/eyGus6CPuZ
#FacebookDown ALL IS LOST! pic.twitter.com/gRxMZvBsPC— Nazario Montenegro (@Jarrete320) September 3, 2018
Snapchat, Twitter, Reddit, Google & YouTube reacting to #instagramdown & #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Mmy03XOADp— Abe Hyuga 🌀 (@abehyugaa) September 3, 2018
My FB is fine. Did I make the cut, Thanos???#facebookdown— Mr. Coach Klein (@b_reezy42) September 3, 2018
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
