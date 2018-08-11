English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook's Blockchain Head Quits Coindesk

His departure comes after Facebook exempted Coinbase from its recent ban on cryptocurrency-related ads.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
(Representative image)
David Marcus, Facebook's new Blockchain Research Head, has stepped down from the board of directors at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the media reported. According to a report in CoinDesk on Friday, Marcus said his decision to resign was "because of the new group I'm setting up at Facebook around Blockchain."

Besides creating a new Blockchain group, Facebook is also exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency.

According to tech website Cheddar, Facebook is "very serious about it".

Recode had first reported that Facebook was building a new team dedicated to Blockchain technology.

The Blockchain team would come under "New platforms and infra" run by Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mike Schroepfer, who will also take care of Facebook's AR, VR and Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
