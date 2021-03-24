Facebook's Clubhouse-Inspired Live Audio Feature Spotted, Company Says Service Under Development

Facebook is planning to update its ‘Messenger Room’ feature with a voice-based chat option that is said to be inspired by Clubhouse. Back in February 2021, a New York Times report stated that the company is working on a Clubhouse-like feature though it was unclear whether the social media giant is working on a new platform or an integrated experience with the existing Facebook app. The new development was spotted by mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who came across Facebook’s ‘Live Audio’ within the Facebook Android app’s code. The service appears to be accessible via Messenger Room, but it is still in the early stages of development. To recall, Facebook had unveiled the video conferencing feature Messenger Rooms in August last year to rival platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. The company has integrated Messenger Room service on Instagram and WhatsApp.

A screenshot by Paluzzi highlights that users can use two new features with Messenger Room - start a Live Audio (to broadcast an audio-only room to listeners) or Audio (to start a private room with friends). The two new options will sit alongside the existing video conference chat option. Notably, Facebook has confirmed with TechCrunch that the images are indeed examples of the company’s “exploratory audio efforts," but cautioned they do not represent a live product at this time. The company added that the screenshots are not accurate. But as cautioned by the reverse engineer, the product is at the early stages of development, hence nothing is definitive.

#Facebook is working on audio rooms 👀ℹ️ The feature appears to be in an early state of development, the UI is just a mockup at the moment. pic.twitter.com/vCBN7MCB6r — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 14, 2021

Similar to Facebook’s Live Audio feature, Twitter is also working on a Clubhouse-inspired Twitter Spaces that is currently available to select customers. The micro-blogging platform had said that it would roll out the feature to all user next month. Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison recently remarked that the company is working “really hard" to come to Android. Clubhouse Android launch will take place in the “coming months."