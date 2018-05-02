English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Facebook's F8 Conference Day 1 Wrap Up: WhatsApp Group Calling, Instagram Updates and More
Here are some of the announcements made on the day one of F8 annual event.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about a dating feature at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. (Image: Reuters)
On Tuesday, Facebook’s global developer community gathered in San Jose for F8, an annual two-day event where developers come together to explore the future of technology. Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the day with a keynote on how the company is taking a broader view of their responsibility. He discussed company’s responsibility to keep building new services that bring people together in meaningful new ways across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus. Other keynote speakers on day one included Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Instagram Product Managers Jyoti Sood and Shilpa Sarkar, Instagram Data Science Manager Tamar Shapiro, WhatsApp Director Mubarik Imam, VP of Messaging Products David Marcus, VP of Product Partnerships Ime Archibong, VP of VR Hugo Barra, and Head of Social VR Rachel Franklin.
Here are some of the announcements made on the day one of F8 annual event:
Facebook
Clear History
Facebook announced plans to build Clear History. This feature will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from your account, and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward. Learn more here.
Sharing to Stories
Facebook introduced a new way for people to share from their favorite apps to both Facebook and Instagram Stories. People already share their interests on these platforms, and now the company is making that experience faster, easier and more creative on Stories. Now you just need to tap the share button in an app like Spotify to share what you’re listening to directly into the camera. From there you can edit and share to your story or feed. You don’t have to connect your Facebook or Instagram account to other apps in order to share to Stories.
Also Read: Apple Sets Record First-Half Growth in India, Thanks to iPhone X Sales
Dating
Facebook is building a feature for dating and relationships within the app. People already use Facebook to meet new people. People will be able to create a dating profile that is separate from their Facebook profile — and potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends. They’ll have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events. However, what people do within the dating feature will not be shown to their friends. The company will share more information when this begins testing later this year.
Instagram
AR Camera Effects for Instagram
Last year at F8 the company announced the AR camera platform, and yesterday they brought it to Instagram. Using AR Studio, creators will be able to design unique, interactive camera experiences, including face filters and world effects, for their followers on Instagram.
Video Chat
Video chat will be available in Instagram Direct and will empower both one-on-one and group conversations.
Also Read: Celebrity Dog Garners Attention at FB's Annual Conference
New Explore
The company is redesigning Explore to make it easier to discover things you’re interested in. The new Explore will organize suggested content into relevant topic channels, making it easier to browse across your interests, while going deeper into any specific area.
Video chat and the new Explore are both testing now and will soon be rolling out globally. Read more in Instagram’s blog post here.
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Group Calling and Stickers
Voice and video calling are very popular on WhatsApp, and the company has announced that group calling will be coming in the months ahead. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Messenger
AR for the Messenger Platform
This feature, launching in closed beta, helps people get valuable, instant feedback about purchases, and more. Developers will be able to build experiences that let people virtually customize or try on merchandise, walk through new products, or simply express themselves in a fun way.
M Translations
Now when people who connect through Marketplace receive a message in a language that is different from their default language in Messenger, M will ask if they want to translate the message. At launch, translations from English to Spanish (and vice-versa) will be available in Marketplace conversations taking place in the US. We plan to expand this feature and gradually roll out M suggestions for translations to people using Messenger in the US in the coming weeks. Learn more here.
Also Watch
Here are some of the announcements made on the day one of F8 annual event:
Clear History
Facebook announced plans to build Clear History. This feature will enable you to see the websites and apps that send us information when you use them, delete this information from your account, and turn off our ability to store it associated with your account going forward. Learn more here.
Sharing to Stories
Facebook introduced a new way for people to share from their favorite apps to both Facebook and Instagram Stories. People already share their interests on these platforms, and now the company is making that experience faster, easier and more creative on Stories. Now you just need to tap the share button in an app like Spotify to share what you’re listening to directly into the camera. From there you can edit and share to your story or feed. You don’t have to connect your Facebook or Instagram account to other apps in order to share to Stories.
Also Read: Apple Sets Record First-Half Growth in India, Thanks to iPhone X Sales
Dating
Facebook is building a feature for dating and relationships within the app. People already use Facebook to meet new people. People will be able to create a dating profile that is separate from their Facebook profile — and potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends. They’ll have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events. However, what people do within the dating feature will not be shown to their friends. The company will share more information when this begins testing later this year.
AR Camera Effects for Instagram
Last year at F8 the company announced the AR camera platform, and yesterday they brought it to Instagram. Using AR Studio, creators will be able to design unique, interactive camera experiences, including face filters and world effects, for their followers on Instagram.
Video Chat
Video chat will be available in Instagram Direct and will empower both one-on-one and group conversations.
Also Read: Celebrity Dog Garners Attention at FB's Annual Conference
New Explore
The company is redesigning Explore to make it easier to discover things you’re interested in. The new Explore will organize suggested content into relevant topic channels, making it easier to browse across your interests, while going deeper into any specific area.
Video chat and the new Explore are both testing now and will soon be rolling out globally. Read more in Instagram’s blog post here.
WhatsApp Group Calling and Stickers
Voice and video calling are very popular on WhatsApp, and the company has announced that group calling will be coming in the months ahead. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Messenger
AR for the Messenger Platform
This feature, launching in closed beta, helps people get valuable, instant feedback about purchases, and more. Developers will be able to build experiences that let people virtually customize or try on merchandise, walk through new products, or simply express themselves in a fun way.
M Translations
Now when people who connect through Marketplace receive a message in a language that is different from their default language in Messenger, M will ask if they want to translate the message. At launch, translations from English to Spanish (and vice-versa) will be available in Marketplace conversations taking place in the US. We plan to expand this feature and gradually roll out M suggestions for translations to people using Messenger in the US in the coming weeks. Learn more here.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team