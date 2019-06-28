Failure is an Option Here: 10 Inspirational Elon Musk Quotes From His Tesla And SpaceX Days

Who doesn’t know Elon Musk? The Tech Giant is celebrating his 48th birthday on June 28, has been one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs the world has ever seen, with a wealth of US$11.5 billion. Elon Musk is the co-founder of world’s largest payment processing company PayPal, Tesla Motors, Solar City, ZIP2, and SpaceX. The ever-inspiring entrepreneur started his journey at the age of 10, becoming one of the most powerful people in the world today.

An amazing and skilled entrepreneur, Musk has been known for his magic of words. From writing the most bizarre tweets, to giving out inspirational speeches, the Tesla Founder has given motivation to many. Here are the 10 most inspirational quotes from the billionaire:

1. When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.

2. Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.

3. Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.

4. Really pay attention to negative feedback and solicit it, particularly from friends. … Hardly anyone does that, and it’s incredibly helpful.

5. You want to have a future where you’re expecting things to be better, not one where you’re expecting things to be worse.

6. There have to be reasons that you get up in the morning and you want to live. Why do you want to live? What’s the point? What inspires you? What do you love about the future? If the future does not include being out there among the stars and being a multi-planet species, I find that incredibly depressing.

7. If you go back a few hundred years, what we take for granted today would seem like magic-being able to talk to people over long distances, to transmit images, flying, accessing vast amounts of data like an oracle. These are all things that would have been considered magic a few hundred years ago.

8. The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur.

9. Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.

10. It’s very important to like the people you work with, otherwise life (and) your job is gonna be quite miserable.