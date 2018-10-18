Fallout 76 Beta Available to Download: Here Are The Details

The Fallout 76 is being offered as a beta for those who pre-order, which should help determine whether or not the game will be worth an additional time investment. Thankfully, the beta can now be downloaded by Xbox One owners who pre-ordered the game digitally. Reddit user ‘katarn343’ posted on the Xbox One subreddit that the Fallout 76 beta can now be downloaded by those who digitally pre-ordered the game on Xbox One. To gain access to the beta, all payers had to click to agree to an NDA that prevented them from taking photos, video, or allowing someone else to watch them play the game.The Fallout 76 Beta is due to start on the 23rd of October on the Xbox One. The event will start one week later on the PlayStation 4 and PC. The full size of the game’s Beta is 45 GB. Today’s revelation that the game is available to pre-load actually contradicts past statements from Bethesda. Unfortunately, Fallout 76‘s beta won’t be available 24/7 when it launches. Instead, Bethesda will allow windows for players to play and use the downtime to implement bug fixes.During the beta test phase, "one of our primary goals is to stress test and break the game," the studio explained in a September 27 blog post. Multiplayer servers will be online "for anywhere between four to eight hours" per day, because "that's the best way to put all our systems to the test and see how they respond." "Then we'll fix what we need to fix and do it again and again from the start of B.E.T.A. until a few days before launch."