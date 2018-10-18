English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fallout 76 Beta Available to Download: Here Are The Details
Fallout 76 Beta is due to start on the 23rd of October on the Xbox One.
Fallout 76 Beta Available to Download: Here Are The Details (image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
The Fallout 76 is being offered as a beta for those who pre-order, which should help determine whether or not the game will be worth an additional time investment. Thankfully, the beta can now be downloaded by Xbox One owners who pre-ordered the game digitally. Reddit user ‘katarn343’ posted on the Xbox One subreddit that the Fallout 76 beta can now be downloaded by those who digitally pre-ordered the game on Xbox One. To gain access to the beta, all payers had to click to agree to an NDA that prevented them from taking photos, video, or allowing someone else to watch them play the game.
The Fallout 76 Beta is due to start on the 23rd of October on the Xbox One. The event will start one week later on the PlayStation 4 and PC. The full size of the game’s Beta is 45 GB. Today’s revelation that the game is available to pre-load actually contradicts past statements from Bethesda. Unfortunately, Fallout 76‘s beta won’t be available 24/7 when it launches. Instead, Bethesda will allow windows for players to play and use the downtime to implement bug fixes.
During the beta test phase, "one of our primary goals is to stress test and break the game," the studio explained in a September 27 blog post. Multiplayer servers will be online "for anywhere between four to eight hours" per day, because "that's the best way to put all our systems to the test and see how they respond." "Then we'll fix what we need to fix and do it again and again from the start of B.E.T.A. until a few days before launch."
The Fallout 76 Beta is due to start on the 23rd of October on the Xbox One. The event will start one week later on the PlayStation 4 and PC. The full size of the game’s Beta is 45 GB. Today’s revelation that the game is available to pre-load actually contradicts past statements from Bethesda. Unfortunately, Fallout 76‘s beta won’t be available 24/7 when it launches. Instead, Bethesda will allow windows for players to play and use the downtime to implement bug fixes.
During the beta test phase, "one of our primary goals is to stress test and break the game," the studio explained in a September 27 blog post. Multiplayer servers will be online "for anywhere between four to eight hours" per day, because "that's the best way to put all our systems to the test and see how they respond." "Then we'll fix what we need to fix and do it again and again from the start of B.E.T.A. until a few days before launch."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United Make Stellar Comeback as Chennaiyin FC Crumble at Home
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...