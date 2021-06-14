Fallout, Wolfenstein II, Doom & More: Microsoft Announces 11 New Games for Xbox Game Pass At E3 2021

During the ongoing Entertainment Electronics Expo (E3), Microsoft has announced a whole new batch of games that will be joining the Xbox Game Pass. The company announced 11 new titles available on the Xbox Game Pass via Xbox consoles and PC. The titles were announced during Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint conference on Sunday. Among the 11 new titles, Bethesda adds 10 of these, in addition to the 20 games it has already added to Xbox Game Pass since it was acquired by Microsoft in 2020. Six of these titles will also be accessible via Xbox, PC, and Microsoft xCloud.

Apart from these games, Microsoft also added Yakuza: Like a Dragon to Xbox Game Pass, which has already been made available. The 11 new games that Xbox and Bethesda announced are Arx Fatalis, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout: Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, RAGE, Doom, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Apart from these 11 games, Back 4 Blood has also been announced for Xbox Game Pass and it will launch on October 12 this year.

E3, the world’s biggest gaming convention started on Saturday, June 12. This year, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is being held as a virtual event and that all users are allowed to watch the expo without paying for a ticket. The virtual E3 2021 can be viewed best via web browsers or through the official E3 smartphone app. On browsers, users can simply login to the E3 2021 website, register themselves in the appropriate category among exhibitor, fan, industry member or media, and use the login credentials to catch all the showcases through the official site itself

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here