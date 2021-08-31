The iPhone 13 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time but we are yet to receive official information from Apple. It appears the company has now seemingly teased its next-generation smartphone in one of its Apple TV+ Oringals, Ted Lasso. In the sixth episode, titled ‘The Signal’ of season two, fans have spotted an iPhone on the bed without a notch that has been present since iPhone X. Many are speculating it to be the iPhone 13 that is at least said to feature a smaller notch. It could also be a prototype smartphone, therefore readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

A separate photo that is doing rounds on the internet shows the iPhone with dual rear cameras and flat edges, indicating it to be the regular iPhone 13. However, this contradicts older reports that claimed the dual rear cameras would be placed diagonally to each other instead of stacked vertically. It is also possible that the phone in question is the regular iPhone 12, as Ted Lasso’s team could have added an artificial overlay onto digital displays in post-production. It is not uncommon for editing teams to add an overlay on the display of phones and TVs to make their contents clearer for viewers to see – in this case, an iOS Lock Screen.

The iPhone 13 is right here in the latest episode of Ted Lasso. pic.twitter.com/EkAy5bn9ip— Lucas M (@lucasm_321) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly launch iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max on September 14. As mentioned, the notch on the front is also said to shrink on all iPhone 13 models; however, only Pro variants will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate, which already features on iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models as “ProMotion display." A recent report claimed that iPhone 13 series would include a new face unlock tech that would work even while wearing masks or foggy glasses. Readers can check out the full iPhone 13 series round-up here.

